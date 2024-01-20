Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ tops U.S. album chart

Jan. 20 (UPI) — Country star Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday Drake’s For All of the Dogs, followed by Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No. 3, Nicki Minaj‘s Pink Friday 2 at No. 4 and Noah Kahan’s Stick Season at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA’s SOS at No. 6, Swift’s Midnights at No. 7, Swift’s Lover at No. 8, Zach Bryan’s self-titled record at No. 9 and Swift’s Folklore at No. 10.