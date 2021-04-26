‘Mortal Kombat’ tops North American box office with $22.5M

April 26 (UPI) — The video-game adaptation, “Mortal Kombat,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $22.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Demon Slayer” the Movie with $19.5 million, followed by “Godzilla vs. Kong” at No. 3 with $4.2 million, “Nobody” at No. 4 with $1.9 million and “Raya and the Last Dragon” at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The Unholy” at No. 6 with $1.4 million, “Tom and Jerry” at No. 7 with $650,000, “Together Together” at No. 8 with $500,000, “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” at No. 9 with $300,000 and “The Courier” at No. 10 with $260,000.