Movie review: ‘The Batman’ is relentlessly dark and unique

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) — Say what you might about Batman fatigue, but each cinematic incarnation of the comic book has taken a distinct perspective, for better or worse.

“The Batman,” in theaters Friday, is the only film that truly shows Batman as the driving force of a mystery rather than his reacting to flamboyant villains.

Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) already is in his second year taking to the streets as Batman, and Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) has the Batsignal to light up the sky when he needs Batman.

The Riddler (Paul Dano) has been killing Gotham City politicians and leaving notes for The Batman. Working together, Batman and Gordon solve puzzles and follow clues to stop the Riddler.

The case leads Batman to gangsters The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Batman also teams up with Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), who is looking for her missing friend and also wears a costume and mask.

Batman has to talk to people for information and leads like Philip Marlowe or Sam Spade did. In what has become Batman tradition, the late Martha Wayne again is pivotal to the plot.

Of all the Batman movies, “The Batman” is closest in tone to the “Dark Knight” trilogy. Like the Christopher Nolan-directed films, “The Batman” depicts a realistic Gotham City, with a propulsive narrative that never lets up.

But, where the Nolan films were visceral, the Matt Reeves directed “The Batman” is almost oppressive. “The Batman” creates an unsettling world that keeps the audience on edge as Batman navigates an overwhelming Gotham City one clue at a time.

Michael Giacchino’s theme music contributes to the tone. The notes almost weigh on the audience like the crime of Gotham City weighs on Batman. It’s not the majestic Danny Elfman score from 1989, but it’s appropriate to this film.

The score follows the tone of the movie. It’s almost operatic, as many scenes play without dialogue. Music and sound effects provide the emotional beats.

“The Batman” still is action-packed. His fight scenes are viscous like the Nolan films, but captured more clearly so viewers can enjoy the choreography. A Batmobile chase in the rain gets a bit muddled, but it’s still possible to make out the big stunts.

Batman knows his suit is bulletproof, so he fights as such. Word hasn’t gotten around to the criminals yet, so he still has the element of surprise that all their firepower is useless against him.

Not that he’s invulnerable. It’s almost a miracle that any of the heroes can move at all in those bat and cat suits, but it is still invigorating when Batman pulls a grappling hook to escape from a tight spot. He has some new wonderful toys, too.

Pattinson spends more of the movie as Batman than as Bruce Wayne. Pattinson has the Batman scowl down, with only his mouth and chin showing under the mask.

Ultimately, the story is about Batman learning the power of his own symbol. He begins simply trying to fight crime, but grows to see he can do more for the law-abiding citizens of Gotham.

Of course, the intention is to make more Batman movies with Pattinson. “The Batman” certainly leaves him in a position to tackle other comic book foes, as well as developing the world of Gotham City.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.