MTV Movie & TV Awards: Sacha Baron Cohen honored, ‘WandaVision’ wins big

May 17 (UPI) — Marvel’s “WandaVision” and Netflix’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” won big at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“WandaVision,” which won multiple awards throughout the night, along with Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” earned Best Show.

The series won over “Bridgerton,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Boys.” Stars Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn accepted the award together.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” won Best Movie with Lana Condor and other stars accepting the award. “Cobra Kai” stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio presented the award and had a brief, comedic standoff.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” took home the golden popcorn statue over “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Promising Young Woman and Soul.”

Henry Golding then arrived and showed off footage from his upcoming “G.I. Joe” origin film, “Snake Eyes.”

The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Performance in a Movie for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Yara Shahidi of “Grown-ish” fame presented the award and paid homage of Boseman as photos of him appeared around the stage.

Victoria Pedretti took home Most Frightened Performance for her role in “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” A new spooky trailer for horror film “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” was presented afterwards.

Sacha Baron Cohen was honored with the Comedic Genius Award. Seth Rogen presented the award to Cohen and said he is a fearless performer who has put himself in danger and isn’t afraid to get nude.

Cohen accepted the honor virtually and portrayed his characters Borat, Ali G, Brüno and Aladeen. The real Cohen came by to remove Ali G and Borat from the stage and said he was canceling himself as he referred to Brüno as a caricature before leaving.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan won Best Duo for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Mackie, who accepted the award alone, commented on how he is close friends with Stan outside of the show. Tom Hiddleston then showed up to present new footage from his upcoming Marvel series, “Loki.”

Olsen and Hahn won Best Fight for their battle in “WandaVision.” The duo thanked their stunt doubles and demonstrated how without them, their battle would have looked silly.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline won Best Kiss for “Outer Banks” and delivered a kiss onstage. Regé-Jean Page won Breakthrough Performance for his role in “Bridgerton.”

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the MTV Generation Award, which was presented virtually by Billy Porter.

The actress also accepted the award virtually and thanked all her collaborators and fans until her husband Colin Jost entered the scene and spilled green slime onto her head.

Jost was confused and thought MTV used slime, with Johansson correcting him stating that’s at Nickelodeon. New footage of Johansson’s upcoming Marvel film “Black Widow” then played featuring a high-speed chase.

“This award is made possible by all of you,” Johansson said.

Olsen also won Best Performance in a Show for her role as Wanda in Marvel’s “WandaVision.” Olsen won over Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit,” Elliot Page in “The Umbrella Academy,” Emma Corrin in “The Crown” and Michaela Coel in “I May Destroy You.”

Mackie additionally won Best Hero for his role as Falcon/Captain America in Marvel’s “Falcon the Winter Solider.” The actor beat out Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman 1984,” Jack Quaid in “The Boys,” Pedro Pascal in “The Mandalorian” and Teyonah Parris in “WandaVision.”

Lin-Manuel then virtually presented new footage from his upcoming musical “In the Heights,” alongside the cast of the film. The movie hits theaters and HBO Max on June 11.

Jones’ entered the stage and excitedly greeted fans by yelling about finally being outside and out of the house.

The comedian mentioned some of her favorite tv shows and films from the past year, which included “Ted Lasso,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “One Night in Miami.” Jones then listed her issues with online dating and how no one believes it’s actually her. Snoop Dogg was the DJ for the night.

Jones later starred in a sketch where she was a stripper in “One Night in Miami.”

The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. The network will present the first-ever MTV & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, which will focus on reality television.