‘Muppets Now’: Disney+ shares video call teaser for new series

July 16 (UPI) —

The streaming service shared a teaser for the improv comedy series Wednesday featuring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and other characters.

The teaser shows the Muppets have a video call about “Muppets Now.” The call is led by Kermit (voiced by Matt Vogel) and Joe from Legal (Peter Linz), a new character.

“FYI, this is a wholly unique Muppet enterprise with all-new non-fiction and unscripted elements,” Joe says of the show.

Scooter (David Rudman) confirms that the series will feature rotating guest stars, which Gonzo (Dave Goelz) says was his idea.

Disney+ announced “Muppets Now” in August 2019. The streaming service shared a premiere date, July 31, and key art for the show in May.

“Muppets Now” is a six-episode series produced by The Muppets Studio and directed by Kirk Thatcher. The series also features the voices of Eric Jacobson and Bill Barretta, and will feature celebrity guests Linda Cadellini, Aubrey Plaza, Seth Rogan and RuPaul.