Musician, radio personality Mojo Nixon dead at 66

Feb. 8 (UPI) — Songwriter and radio personality Mojo Nixon died Wednesday at age 66, according to his family, Rolling Stone reports.

According to a family statement posted on the Facebook page for the documentary, The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon, and also emailed to Rolling Stone, Nixon died while on the annual Outlaw Country Cruise, where he often hosts and performs.

“Passing after a blazing show, taking no prisoners and a good breakfast with bandmates and friends. A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right … and that’s just how he did it,” the statement reads.

Outlaw Country Cruise CEO Jeff Cuellar told USA Today, “We are absolutely devastated.”

In 1987, Nixon released the song Elvis is Everywhere with his collaborator Skid Roper.

Nixon was a voice actor for the 1997 video game Redneck Rampage and acted in the 1993’s Super Mario Bros. and 1984’s Car 54 Where are You?

Nixon also hosted the show Outlaw Country on SiriusXM.