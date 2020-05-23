‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ star Whitney Way Thore splits from fiance

May 22 (UPI) — “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore is a single woman.

The 36-year-old television personality confirmed her split from her fiancé, Chase Severino, in an Instagram post Thursday.

“This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce’ on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time. Chase and I are no longer engaged,” Thore wrote.

Thore confirmed reports that Severino is expecting his first child with his pregnant girlfriend.

“After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy,” she said. “Chase will be a father in October.”

Thore said she’s focused on the future as she moves on from her relationship with Severino.

“I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone. I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future,” she said.

Severino confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

“I don’t even know where/how to start. I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall,” the expectant father wrote.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together. Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous,” he said.

Rumors of a split surfaced this month after Thore and Severino unfollowed and deleted photos of each other on social media. Thore and Severino then followed each other again amid the speculation.

Thore and Severino announced their engagement in December after Severino proposed during a trip to Paris, France, in October. The couple had a whirlwind romance.

Thore came to fame after appearing in a 107.5 KZL “Fat Girl Dancing” video, which went viral online. She has starred on the TLC series “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” since 2015.

View this post on Instagram

Hey y’all. This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to “announce” on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time. Chase and I are no longer engaged. After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October. I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone. I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future.