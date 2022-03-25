‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ returns with Season 13 trailer

March 24 (UPI) — “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is being revived once again for a 13th season that will once again poke fun at a new collection of B-movies.

Comedian Jonah Ray returns as test subject Jonah Heston in a trailer for the new season, which was released on Thursday.

Ray, Emily Marsh and original host and creator Joel Hodgson will watch B-movies in the new season.

The Mads, played by Patton Oswalt and Felicia Day, are also returning, along with Mary Jo Pehl. Wisecracking robots Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount/ Kelsey Ann Brady), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn/ Conor McGiffin) and GPC (Rebecca Hanson/ Yvonne Freese) will accompany the cast.

Season 13 will cover 13 new movies and 12 new shorts including “Santo in The Treasure of Dracula,” “Robot Wars” and “Beyond Atlantis.” The new episodes will be available to watch exclusively through new MST3K indie streaming platform Gizmoplex.

Gizmoplex will be available through a new website, app and a virtual theater that is inspired by classic point-and-click adventure games. The apps will be available on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more.

Fans can purchase tickets to each screening or purchase a season pass that also include a digital copy of Season 13.