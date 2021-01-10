National Society of Film Critics deems ‘Nomadland’ Best Film of 2020

By
United Press International
-
Frances McDormand's "Nomadland" won big at the National Society of Film Awards presentation on Saturday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Jan. 10 (UPI) — The National Society of Film Critics has voted “Nomadland” the Best Film of 2020.

The organization also bestowed its Best Director prize on Chloe Zhao, who helmed the drama.

The Best Actress Award went to Frances McDormand, who starred in it.

“Nomadland” also was recognized with Best Cinematography.

Delroy Lindo was crowned Best Actor for “Da 5 Bloods.”

“Collective” earned the Best Foreign-Language Film title, “Time” was named Best Nonfiction Film, and the Best Screenplay honor was presented to Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.”

