NBC cancels ‘Good Girls’ after 4 seasons

June 26 (UPI) — NBC has canceled its dramedy, “Good Girls,” after four seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter said a financial agreement could not be made for a fifth and final season.

The series wasn’t a ratings hit on the network, but was popular in reruns on Netflix, according to Deadline.

A deal hasn’t been struck to move it to a new home, however.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, the show is about a trio of friends who turn to crime to support their families. It was written and produced by Jenna Bans.

“Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support. #goodgirlscancelled @nbcgoodgirls repost @mistergarf @unforettable,” Hendricks wrote on Instagram Friday.

NBC also recently canceled “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Debris.”