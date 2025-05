May 10 (UPI) — NBC has canceled its Night Court comedy re-boot after three seasons and its legal drama Suits: LA after one season.

Other shows that got the ax at the network Friday include The Irrational, Found and Lopez vs. Lopez.

NBC announced this week it renewed its procedurals Law & Order and Law & Order SVU for next season.

It is also working on a Blue Bloods sequel called Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green.