Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel tour, including West Valley City show

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Iconic singer-songwriter Neil Young and Crazy Horse have canceled the remainder of the Love Earth Tour, including the planned July 29 show in West Valley City, due to illness.

Young, 78, and Crazy Horse had planned to end the tour with a stop at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater, formerly USANA Amphitheater, in West Valley City.

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!” a post on Young’s website says.

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!

“We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is #1.

“We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you … and for us.”