Netflix cancels RuPaul’s ‘AJ and the Queen’ after one season

“End of the road for AJ and the Queen @Netflix has decided not to extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work,” RuPaul said alongside a promotional image from the series.

“AJ and the Queen” starred RuPaul as drag queen Ruby Red who travels from club to club across the U.S. along with 11-year-old orphan AJ (Izzy Gaspersz).

RuPaul created the series with “Sex and the City” writer and producer Michael Patrick King. The ten-episode first season premiered in January.

Michael Leon-Wooley, Josh Segarra, Tia Carrere and Katerina Tannenbaum also starred.