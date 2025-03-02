New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75

March 1 (UPI) — New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen — who also performed under the name of Buster Poindexter — has died at the age of 75.

His stepdaughter, Leah Hennessey, told The New York Times the musician died at his Staten Island home on Friday.

The specific cause was not disclosed, but Johansen announced last month that he was suffering from Stage 4 cancer, a brain tumor and a broken back.

New York Dolls was a 1970s glam rock group known for the songs “Personality Crisis,” “Trash,” “Looking for a Kiss,” “Stranded in the Jungle” and “Jet Boy.”

As Poindexter, Johansen sang “Hot Hot Hot” and “Hit the Road Jack.” His acting credits included Scrooged, Car 54, Where Are You?, Let It Ride, Mr. Nanny and Oz.

The artist was the subject of a 2023 Showtime documentary called Personality Crisis: One Night Only.