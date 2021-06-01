Nickelodeon offers sneak peek of ‘SpongeBob’ spinoff ‘Patrick Star’

May 31 (UPI) — Nickelodeon released the first footage of its “SpongeBob SquarePants” spinoff series, “The Patrick Star Show,” on Monday.

The beloved starfish will get his own animated comedy on the cable network starting in July.

Bill Fagerbakke reprises his voice role of Patrick from the “SpongeBob” franchise in the 13-episode series.

The network described the prequel as “a family sitcom starring Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination.”