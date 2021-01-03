Nicki Minaj shares photos of 3-month-old son

Jan. 2 (UPI) — Rapper Nicki Minaj on Saturday shared a photo gallery of her 3-month-old son on Instagram.

She has not divulged his birth name.

“PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” Minaj captioned the snapshots, which showed her infant boy awake and dressed in various stylish outfits, including a Burberry onesie accessorized with a diamond necklace and bracelet.

“Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

The post got about 3 million “likes” in its first few hours online.

Minaj announced in October that she had given birth to her first child the previous month. She has been married to Kenneth Petty since October 2019.