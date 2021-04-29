Niecy Nash named new host of ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics’

April 29 (UPI) — Fox announced Wednesday that Niecy Nash will host a new season of the game show “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.” The new iteration will premiere in the 2021-22 TV season.

Wayne Brady hosted “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” for three seasons from 2007-2011 on Fox. Creator Jeff Apploff returns.

In the game, contestants pick songs in different categories. The songs begin with accompanying text displaying the lyrics and a studio band provides the backing track.

When the music stops, so do the lyrics and the contestant must continue the song on their own. The grand prize is $1 million.

Nash recently hosted Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” filling in for Nick Cannon.

“I love music and I’m happy to be involved in a show that gives people an opportunity to win life-changing amounts of money,” Nash said in a statement.

“Don’t Forget the Lyrics” will join music and trivia contests “Beat Shazam and Mental Samurai” on Fox. “Lyrics” will also stream on Tubi, Fox’s free streaming app.