Officials approve 13 projects for Utah film incentives, includes new Costner project

UTAH, Jan. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Film Commission and Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board approval of 13 new productions for state film incentives, generating an estimated economic impact of $142.5 million with approximately 90% to occur in rural Utah.

The productions are a mix of feature films and episodic series that will be distributed on various platforms, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, FX/Hulu, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and for theatrical release, a Utah Film Commission statement says.

Among the approved productions is Kevin Costner’s period Western, “Horizon: An American Saga”; and “Joy to the World,” a new feature from Jerusha Hess, co-writer of Napoleon Dynamite; and a new untitled limited series from Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone.”

All approved projects plan to begin production this summer, and filming locations are still being finalized.

In 2022, the Utah Legislature voted to increase the state’s film industry competitiveness and encourage film production in rural communities.

“With the new targeted rural film tax credit, a ready workforce, and a business-friendly climate, Utah will introduce the film industry to new communities while supporting Gov. Cox’s goal of expanding economic opportunities throughout the state,” said Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

The film industry is unique because it brings immediate economic impact to communities with minimal infrastructure.

“Our film industry has had great success over the years. We’ve seen increased interest for filming in Utah from filmmakers and rural community stakeholders,” said Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission, a Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity initiative.

“This new rural film incentive allows Utah to attract more film production and remain competitive.”

Film projects

Below is a list of approved productions (in alphabetical order):

● “Alma Richards: Raising the Bar”

Estimated Utah Spend: $879,108

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Utah County

● “Cub Scout”

Estimated Utah Spend: $1,107,114

Distribution: TBD

Locations: Sanpete County

● “The Chosen: Season 3”

Estimated Utah Spend: $1,400,327

Distribution: Self-Distributed

Locations: Utah County

● “Dark Highway”

Estimated Utah Spend: $4,004,367

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Emery County, Juab County, San Juan County

● “Hondo”

Estimated Utah Spend: $10,271,416

Distribution: Amazon Prime Video

Locations: Tooele County

● “Horizon: An American Saga”

Estimated Utah Spend: $53,925,008

Distribution: TBD

Locations: Emery County, Grand County, Kane County, San Juan County, Washington County

● “Joy To The World”

Estimated Utah Spend: $8,300,000

Distribution: TBD

Locations: TBD

● “Recipe For Love”

Estimated Utah Spend: $328,268

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Salt Lake County, Utah County

● “Retreat: Season 1”

Estimated Utah Spend: $1,407,920

Distribution: FX/Hulu

Locations: Emery County, Grand County, Tooele County

● “The Streak”

Estimated Utah Spend: $183,500

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Salt Lake County, Weber County

● Unnamed Green Beans Show

Estimated Utah Spend: $10,700,000

Distribution: Apple TV+

Locations: TBD

● Untitled Movie

Budget: $9,966,336

Distribution: Nickelodeon

Locations: TBD

● Untitled Taylor Sheridan Series

Estimated Utah Spend: $40,000,000

Distribution: Paramount +

Locations: Summit County, Wasatch County