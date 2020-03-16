‘Onward’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

March 16 (UPI) — Animated adventure “Onward” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Total box office ticket sales were the lowest since 2001.

The Chris Pratt-Tom Holland cartoon raked in $40 million March 6-8 when it first opened in theaters.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is “I Still Believe” with $9.5 million, followed by “Bloodshot” at No. 3 with $9.3 million, “The Invisible Man” at No. 4 with $6 million and “The Hunt” at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Sonic the Hedgehog” at No. 6 with $2.6 million, “The Way Back” at No. 7 with $2.4 million, “The Call of the Wild” at No. 8 with $2.2 million, “Emma.” at No. 9 with $1.4 million and “Bad Boys For Life” at No. 10 with $1.1 million.

The weekend capped days of warnings to limit the size of crowds in an attempt to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Some theaters also cut their seating capacity for “social distancing” to follow guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Total box weekend office sales were $53.9 million compared with $100.7 million the previous week, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. The previous worst sales for a weekend were Sept. 15-17 when movie theaters brought in $54.5 million after 9/11, according to Variety.