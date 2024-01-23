Oscar nominations: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads; America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling up for ‘Barbie’

Jan. 23 (UPI) — Oppenheimer earned a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.
Barbie earned eight Oscar nominations. It was mentioned for Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress and Actor co-stars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, but Margot Robbie, who played the titular heroine, and Greta Gerwig, who directed the blockbuster, were snubbed.
This is the first time that three of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture — Barbie, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall and Celine Song’s Past Lives — were helmed by women.
Fellow Best Picture contenders Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon scored 11 and 10 nods respectively.
The other nominees in the top category are American Fiction, Maestro, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest.
The omission of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie was surprising in the Best Documentary category, given that it recently won four Emmy Awards.
Killers of the Flower Moon lead Leonardo DiCaprio was also left off the Best Actor shortlist after earning nominations for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for his performance.
Invincible actress Zazie Beetz and The Boys actor Jack Quaid read the names of the nominees at a Hollywood ceremony.
Winners are to be announced at a gala televised live on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the event, which will honor excellence in film for the year 2023.
Here are the nominees in the top categories.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper Maestro
Colman Domingo Rustin
Paul GiamattiThe Holdovers
Cillian MurphyOppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright American Fiction
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening Nyad
Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan Maestro
Emma Stone Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown American Fiction
Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling Barbie
Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
America Ferrera Barbie
Jodie Foster Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
Best Director
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction Cord Jefferson
Barbie Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a FallJustine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers David Hemingson
Maestro Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
May December Samy Burch
Past Lives Celine Song
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot by Diane Warren
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
“Wahzhahe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon by Scott George
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best Documentary
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse