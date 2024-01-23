Oscar nominations: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads; America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling up for ‘Barbie’

Jan. 23 (UPI) — Oppenheimer earned a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

Barbie earned eight Oscar nominations. It was mentioned for Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress and Actor co-stars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, but Margot Robbie, who played the titular heroine, and Greta Gerwig, who directed the blockbuster, were snubbed.

This is the first time that three of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture — Barbie, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall and Celine Song’s Past Lives — were helmed by women.

Fellow Best Picture contenders Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon scored 11 and 10 nods respectively.

The other nominees in the top category are American Fiction, Maestro, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest.

The omission of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie was surprising in the Best Documentary category, given that it recently won four Emmy Awards.

Killers of the Flower Moon lead Leonardo DiCaprio was also left off the Best Actor shortlist after earning nominations for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for his performance.

Invincible actress Zazie Beetz and The Boys actor Jack Quaid read the names of the nominees at a Hollywood ceremony.

Winners are to be announced at a gala televised live on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the event, which will honor excellence in film for the year 2023.

Here are the nominees in the top categories.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Colman Domingo Rustin

Paul GiamattiThe Holdovers

Cillian MurphyOppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening Nyad

Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Emma Stone Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown American Fiction

Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

America Ferrera Barbie

Jodie Foster Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Best Director

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction Cord Jefferson

Barbie Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a FallJustine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers David Hemingson

Maestro Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December Samy Burch

Past Lives Celine Song

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhahe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Documentary

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse