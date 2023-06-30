Oscar winner Alan Arkin dies at 89

June 30 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin has died.

Arkin, an actor known for the film Little Miss Sunshine, died in California this week, NBC News reported Friday. He was 89.

Arkin’s sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony, confirmed the star’s death to People.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” the siblings said in a statement.

Arkin won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin), in Little Miss Sunshine, released in 2006.

His other film credits include The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, Edward Scissorhands, Glengarry Glen Ross, Thirteen Conversations About One Thing and Argo.

More recently, Arkin starred with Michael Douglas in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method. He was nominated twice at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Norman Newlander.

Arkin also had roles on Broadway and served as a writer and director.