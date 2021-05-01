Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dead at 89

NEW YORK CITY, New York, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Actress Olympia Dukakis had died at age 89, her brother confirmed.

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” Apollo Dukakis wrote Saturday on his Facebook page. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis.”

Dukakis was an American actress, director, producer, teacher, and activist, her Wikipedia profile says. She acted in more than 130 stage productions, more than 60 films, and in 50 television series.

Dukakis’s career of nearly 50 years included two films for which she was best know: “Moonstruck” (1987) and “Steel Magnolias” (1989). She won a Best Supporting actress Oscar playing Rose Castorini, Cher’s mother, in “Moonstruck.”

In 2020, a feature-length documentary about her life, titled “Olympia,” was released theatrically.