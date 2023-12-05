Oxford University Press names ‘rizz’ word of 2023

Dec. 5 (UPI) — Oxford University Press, the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has named “rizz” the 2023 word of the year.

An abbreviation of charisma, “rizz” is defined as one’s ability to attract another through style, charm or attractiveness, according to the publishing company.

Language experts at OUP selected the slang from a group of four finalists that had been chosen via public vote. The publisher has said it chooses a word best judged to reflect the ethos, mood of preoccupation of the given year.

“Rizz was chosen by the language experts at OUP as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely,” OUP said in a statement. “It speaks to how younger generations create spaces — online or in person — where they own and define the language they use.”