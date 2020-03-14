Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne to guest star on ‘The Conners’

March 13 (UPI) — Music icon Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, are to guest star on the sitcom “The Conners” next week.

“Look who’s coming to Lanford this Tuesday!” the ABC show’s Twitter feed said Thursday.

A photo accompanying the message showed the couple sitting in The Lanford Lunchbox, the titular family’s Illinois diner.

Whether they will play themselves or fictional characters wasn’t specified.

“The Conners” co-star Sara Gilbert was a panelist on “The Talk” alongside Sharon Osbourne from 2010 to 2019.

The Conners — a spin-off of the 1980s and ’90s comedy Roseanne — is now in its second season.