Paramore reschedules Thursday’s Utah concert due to illness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Paramore has delayed Thursday’s concert at the Delta Center until Aug. 13 “due to illness within the touring party,” it announced on social media.

A show in San Francisco was previously delayed, and has been rescheduled for early August.

“After much deliberation, in the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve, we have decided to reschedule our shows this week in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City,” the notice says.

The July 24 Seattle show will move to Aug. 9 and the Portland show will reschedule for Aug. 10. Salt Lake City, again, is rescheduled for Aug. 13, which is a Sunday.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for concerts on the new day, the notice says. Ticket holders who cannot attend on the new dates or would like a refund for other reasons should await instructions, the statement says.

“Instructions will be sent to all ticket purchases, and refunds will be offered for the next seven days,” the band’s statement says.