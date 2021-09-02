Paramount bumps ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Jackass Forever’

Sept. 2 (UPI) — Paramount has moved its three major fall releases to 2022, the trades report. “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Jackass Forever” have new release dates next year.

These are the latest delays for each film, two of which were originally slated for release in 2020. Variety reports that the Delta variant and COVID-19 case surges prompted Paramount to vacate the fall.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will open May 27, 2022, Deadline confirmed. The film was completed prior to the pandemic.

The sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 hit first postponed its summer 2020 date while movie theaters remained closed. “Top Gun” was scheduled for release Nov. 19 for Thanksgiving weekend.

“Mission: Impossible 7” was in production this year under COVID-19 safety protocols. The sequel halted production for 14 days in June after a positive COVID-19 test. The sequel will now open Sept. 30, 2022 instead of its previous May 2022 release date.

“Jackass Forever” postponed its 2020 release for Oct. 22 this year. It will now open Feb 4, 2022.

Paramount had a theatrical success with the May release of “A Quiet Place Part II.” However, it’s July release of “Snake Eyes” underperformed and hit home video in August.