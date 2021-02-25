Paramount+ confirms ‘Frasier’ revival with Kelsey Grammer

Feb. 25 (UPI) — Paramount+ announced Wednesday that a new “Frasier” series would come to the streaming service. Kelsey Grammer is confirmed to return in his trademark role.

Rumors of a “Frasier” revival began after the success of classic sitcom revivals like “Fuller House” and “Will & Grace.” As of Feb. 1 discussions were only in early stages on “Frasier.”

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,” Grammer said in a statement.

Grammer debuted as Frasier Crane on “Cheers” as a love interest to Diane Chambers (Shelley Long), and therefore a foil to Sam Malone (Ted Danson). Crane remained on “Cheers” after Long left and for the duration of the show.

Crane got his own spinoff in 1993 after “Cheers” ended. On “Frasier,” Crane moved in with his father (John Mahoney) and brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). Crane became a radio show therapist for 11 seasons.

Mahoney died in 2018 at the age of 77. Paramount+’s statement did not indicate whether Pierce or “Frasier” costars Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin would be involved in the revival.

CBS All Access will change its name to Paramount+ on March 4. They have already begun advertising with famous Paramount characters from “Star Trek,” “Dora the Explorer,” Beavis and Butt-Head and more climbing to the top of Paramount Mountain, the studio logo.

Grammer will executive produce with writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.