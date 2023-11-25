Paris Hilton announces birth of 2nd child

Nov. 25 (UPI) — Reality TV star and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has announced she is now the mother of two children.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton, 42, captioned a photo of pink baby pajamas with the word “London” written across it, alongside a stuffed bunny and tiny sunglasses.

“So much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving,” she separately posted with a photo gallery of her enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at a home in Beverly Hills with her husband, Carter Reum and their son Phoenix, who was born via surrogacy in January.

Hilton also shared a TikTok video of her confirming to her young niece and nephew that she has two babies and asking if they are excited to have a new cousin.

Hilton told People.com earlier this month that she couldn’t “wait to have another baby” and wants a little sister for Phoenix.

The media outlet said it reached out to a representative for Hilton for details about the new baby’s birth, but did not immediately get a response.

The couple married in 2021.