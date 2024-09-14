Perry Farrell throws punch at Dave Navarro, ending Jane’s Addiction concert

Sept. 14 (UPI) — Vocalist Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro, ending their alt-rock band Jane’s Addiction concert in Boston on Friday night.

TMZ, Variety and Rolling Stone reported the on-stage scuffle, in which Farrell hit Navarro’s guitar during his solo playing the 11th song of the night, “Ocean Size.”

Bassist Eric Avery and several road crew members dragged Farrell away from Navarro, according to videos posted on social media by concert attendees.

After Farrell was gone, Navarro and the remaining members of the band stepped to the front of the stage, hugged each other and threw up peace signs with their fingers.

The group was founded in 1985, but has broken up and reunited several times since then.

They kicked off their first tour in 14 years in July. It is unclear whether the show will go on, following the altercation between Farrell and Navarro.

Etty Lau Farrell posted on Instagram about her husband: “Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band,” Etty Lau Farrell wrote in an Instagram post Saturday morning.

She said her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat.