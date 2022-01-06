Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director, dead at 82

Jan. 6 (UPI) — Peter Bogdanovich, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for “The Last Picture Show” and other films, has died at the age of 82.

The director died early Thursday from natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

IndieWire also confirmed Bogdanovich’s death.

“The Last Picture Show” from 1971 earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, which Bogdanovich shared with his co-writer Larry McMurtry. The film won Best Supporting Actor for Ben Johnson and Best Supporting Actress for Cloris Leachman.

Bogdanovich is also known for helming “Paper Moon,” “What’s Up, Doc?,” “Targets,” “Saint Jack,” “Daisy Miller,” “At Long Last Love” and many more. His last film was 2014’s “She’s Funny That Way.”

Bogdanovich was also an actor who famously portrayed Dr. Elliot Kupferberg on HBO’s “The Sopranos.” Other roles included appearances in “Get Shorty,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Out of Order” and more.

The filmmaker was also known for having an affair with “The Last Picture Show” actress Cybill Shepherd, which ended his marriage to collaborator Polly Platt. Bogdanovich also made tabloid headlines when he had an affair with Playboy Playmate of the Year Dorothy Stratten, whom he directed in 1981’s “They All Laughed.”