Picture of the Day: Moon over Farnsworth Peak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Moon watchers have had plenty to look at this week.

This was the view above the Oquirrh Mountains early Friday morning as the moon began to set in the western sky just about 4:15 a.m.

Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza captured this image of the Waxing Gibbous moon as it slipped from view over Farnsworth Peak.

The Waxing Gibbous phase of the moon lasts seven days.

It will officially be known as the Full Pink Moon, Tuesday, April 7 at 8:35 p.m., MDT.