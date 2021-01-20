‘Pixar Popcorn’: Collection of Pixar shorts coming Jan. 22 to Disney+

Jan. 19 (UPI) —

“Pixar Popcorn” will consist of 10 new mini shorts featuring characters from “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and other Pixar films.

The announcement was made in honor of National Popcorn Day. Pixar Animation Studios is handling each short.

Toy Story’s Ducky and Bunny meet a new toy in a teaser trailer for “Pixar Popcorn,” which also teased shorts based on “Soul” and “Coco.”

Disney and Pixar last released feature film “Soul” onto Disney+ on Christmas day. The film features the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

Pixar previously announced in December multiple shows for Disney+ including “Up” spin-off “Dug Days,” a “Cars” spinoff series with Lighting McQueen and Mater and “Win or Lose” about a middle-school softball team.