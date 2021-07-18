Positive COVID-19 tests shut down ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 filming

July 18 (UPI) —

Producer Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of Julia Quinn’s romance novels is filmed in the United Kingdom where cases involving the Delta variant of the coronavirus are surging.

Netflix and Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, are working on a strategy for production to resume safely.

Public Health England said there were 51,870 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the country Friday; that number rose to 54,674 Saturday.

Season 1 of the series — starring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor — was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards last week.

Page is not returning for Season 2, but Dynevor is. The new episodes are expected to focus on Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife.

“Bridgerton“ has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.