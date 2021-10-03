Positive COVID tests shut down Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ until Oct. 12

Oct. 2 (UPI) — The producers of “Aladdin” have announced performances of the Broadway musical will be canceled through Oct. 10 because of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the show’s vaccinated cast and crew.

The next planned performance is Oct. 12.

“We will continue to provide support to the affected “Aladdin” company members as they recover,” a post on the “Aladdin” Twitter feed said Friday.

“We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but we trust that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to Broadway.”

Broadway recently reopened after being shuttered for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Aladdin” resumed performances Tuesday.

The cast, crew and adult members of the audience have to be fully vaccinated to participate.

Audience members also must wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Children too young to be vaccinated must show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.