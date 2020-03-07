Post Malone reassures fans he is not using drugs after disturbing videos surface online

MEMPHIS, Tennessee, March 6, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) — Music superstar Post Malone, one of Utah’s favorite adopted sons, is assuring fans he is not using heavy drugs these days, he’s just trying to give his followers a heavy dose of drama during his concert performances.

“Let there be no misunderstanding. I’m not high on drugs. No way. Now how. In fact, I have never felt better,” Malone said during a Friday night gig in Memphis.

Fans of Post Malone had been expressing concern about the entertainer’s sobriety, or lack thereof, after a spate of videos posted online show him acting erratically during some of his latest concert stops.

According to a New York Post Page Six article, Malone’s increasingly bizarre performances disturbed concert goers, a number of whom posted videos of the hip-hop/singer/songwriter “stumbling, rolling his eyes and acting ‘weird’ at recent shows…. ”

Malone’s followers reacted to the clips by taking on social media, begging the performer and those near him to get help before disaster strikes.

“Guys please, Post Malone has been acting ‘weird’ on stage since a few weeks,” tweeted celebrity watcher/prognosticator Isabelle.. “I’m not trying to assume anything, but he looks like he’s under drugs. So please, SPREAD THIS VIDEO. We lost too many artists over overdoses. I hope he’s gonna be OK.”

Malone has openly discussed bouts with anxiety and coping with fame in the recent past, but now claims he no longer consumes anything stronger than alcohol.

In a Sept. 6, 2019 interview with Variety, the hip-hop, new king of pop, crossover superstar said living in Utah had eased his anxiety. He called his residence in the Beehive State an “oasis.”

“Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else and it’s just me with my video games and cold one, that feels good to me,” Malone told Variety.

Malone’s life in Utah was recently on display in a Doritos commercial which aired during the 2020 Super Bowl. During the multi-million dollar spot Malone flashes a Utah driver’s license when asked for an I.D.

The 30 second spot was considered one of this year’s most popular Super Bowl ads.

While Malone’s recent moves during live performances are fueling genuine concern for his partying ways, a new article just published by GQ portrays a performer who, despite his beer-soaked persona, is at top his game.

The article, “How Post Malone Became Pop’s King of Heartbreak” is a look into what make Malone tick. It also highlights his genius as a writer/performer.

“Even as his music dominates the planet, Post Malone cultivates a gregarious image,” GQ said. “He is only 24, and he has reacted to success with amusement and amazement….”

Rolling Stone also addressed Malone’s popularity, referring to “his gift for turning dreamy darkness into Top 40 gold.”

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, made his way onto the music charts back in 2015 after releasing his first single, “White Inversion.” He followed up with best selling hits “Rockstar” and ‘Psycho.”

The Texas-born Malone is currently in the middle of his 2020 Runaway tour. He scheduled to play Salt Lake City Saturday, March 21 at the Vivant Smart Home Arena.