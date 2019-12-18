Post Malone to headline ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in NYC

66 people are talking about this

We’re no good at goodbyes, but we’re excited to say #Hello2020 with headliner @PostMalone LIVE from Times Square! Join us for #RockinEve at 8/7c on ABC.

Dec. 17 (UPI) —

“Making 2020 right by ringing in the new year with @BTS_twt!” producers said.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ryan Seacrest and actress Lucy Hale will host the New York show.

Dua Lipa, Green Day, Paul Abdul and other acts will perform at the West Coast event. Singer Ciara will host the show in Los Angeles.

Actor Billy Porter will host the New Orleans show. Usher and Sheryl Crow will perform at the event.

Post Malone released his third studio album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” in September. He is nominated for two awards at the 2020 Grammys for his song “Sunflower” with Swae Lee.