Post Malone to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ prior to Super Bowl

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” during the pregame entertainment at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, the NFL announced Thursday.

The part-time Cottonwood Heights resident and multiple-time Grammy nominee joins country music legend Reba McEntire, who will sing the national anthem, and Grammy-winner Andra Day, who’ll sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” prior to kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.

Malone is a 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper/singer/songwriter/record producer, whose catalog includes “rockstar” featuring 21 Savage; “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” featuring Swae Lee; “I Fall Apart”; “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign; “White Iverson”; and “Better Now.”

McEntire is a multimedia entertainment mogul whose career includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. She is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member with more than 50 award wins.

Day is a singer/songwriter, activist and actress known for her 2016 Grammy-nominated “Rise Up.” Her feature acting debut in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars and two Golden Globes for actress in a drama and original song in a motion picture.

The NFL previously announced Usher as the headline artist for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.