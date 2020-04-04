Pregnant Katy Perry announces she is having a girl

April 4 (UPI) — Pop music star Katy Perry and her fiance, film and TV actor Orlando Bloom, have announced they are expecting a daughter.

“It’s a girl,” Perry captioned a photo of Bloom’s face Friday night.

He is smiling and covered with pink cream or frosting, which appears to have been part of a gender reveal game.

This is the first child for the couple. Perry announced her pregnancy in the music video “Never Worn White” last month.

People.com said the “American Idol” judge was planning to marry the “Carnival Row” star in Japan this summer before the baby arrived, but their plans are now on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.