Princess Beatrice’s wedding to take place May 29

Feb. 7 (UPI) — British royal Princess Beatrice will have her wedding in May.

The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

Following the ceremony, Beatrice’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II will host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The Chapel Royal is a working chapel that has been the location for many royal weddings and christenings, including Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s wedding in 1840.

Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, and sister to Princess Eugenie. She is cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry, and is ninth in line to the throne.

Beatrice and Mozzi got engaged in Italy in September.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness,” the couple said at the time.

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October.