‘Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake

April 26 (UPI) — “The Princess Bride” alum and “Stranger Things” actor Cary Elwes is recovering after suffering a rattlesnake bite Saturday in Malibu.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Craig Little said firefighters were dispatched at 2:53 p.m. to Topanga State Beach. Upon arriving, authorities found a person with a rattlesnake bite to the finger.

The individual was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to Little. Authorities didn’t identify the patient, though Elwes — who was doing yard work at his Los Angeles-area home — confirmed his encounter with the snake on social media.

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” Elwes wrote Monday on Twitter, referencing a “Rodent of Unusual Size” from his 1987 film ‘The Princess Bride.’ “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, L.A. County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at [UCLA Health] for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

Elwes also included a photo of his finger that was bitten. In the picture, Elwes held up his hand and showed off the finger that was visibly blue and swollen.

Elwes is best known for his leading film roles as Westley in “The Princess Bride” and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw series. He also portrayed Larry Kline, the mayor of Hawkins, for the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”