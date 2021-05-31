‘Quiet Place Part II’ tops the North American box office with $48.4M

May 30 (UPI) — The thriller, “A Quiet Place Part II,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $48.4 million in receipts during its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Cruella” with $21.3 million, followed by “Spiral” at No. $2.3 million, “Wrath of Man” at No. 4 with $2.1 million and “Raya and the Last Dragon” at No. 5 with $2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Godzilla vs. Kong” at No. 6 with $852,000, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” at No. 7 with $837,000, “Dream Horse” at No. 8 with $652,000, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” at No. 9 with $545,000 and “World War Z” at No. 10 with $347,000.

This was the highest box office take since the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters and wreaked havoc with release schedules this past year.

“Quiet Place” and “Cruella” were released Friday as cinemas are reopening and moviegoers are returning after vaccinations became more commonplace.

Last weekend’s total weekend gross was $19,243,889, led by the horror movie, “Spiral.”

One year ago from March 13-15, the last weekend before most theaters closed because of the pandemic, the total gross was $53,706,394.