Rachel Zoe ‘shattered’ but ‘grateful’ after son’s fall from ski lift

Dec. 22 (UPI) — Rachel Zoe is feeling “shattered” but “grateful” following her son’s scary fall from a ski lift.

The 52-year-old fashion designer shared Monday on Instagram Stories how Skyler, her 9-year-old son with her husband, Rodger Berman, was hospitalized after falling 40 feet from a ski lift.

Zoe posted a photo of Skyler in a hospital bed and said her son is now doing “great.”

“So i don’t typically share like this but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute… this is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready,” Zoe captioned the post.

“The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK,” she said.

Zoe later thanked fans for their support and shared more details about Skyler’s fall.

“Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift,” Zoe said.

“needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened,” she added. “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit otherwise a brave champion.”

Zoe’s son is now at home and “sore” but able to walk. Zoe said she and her husband are “scarred for life” from the experience but grateful their son is okay.

“@rbermanus and I have never been more grateful for seeing your child so the most simple tasks of walking talking and laughing …true be told Sky was more brave then either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply stare at him until further notice,” she said. “hug your babies extra from us today.”

Zoe and Berman married in February 1996 and also have a 7-year-old son, Kaius Jagger.