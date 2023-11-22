Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan team up for new ‘Karate Kid’ movie

Nov. 21 (UPI) — Sony Pictures revealed on Tuesday that its new Karate Kid movie would star both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. The film is expected in theaters next year.

Macchio and Chan appeared in a video together announcing the casting search for a new karate kid. Macchio starred in the first three movies and Cobra Kai series while Chan starred in the 2010 remake with Jaden Smith.

The casting call at KarateKidCasting.com calls the new character Li Fong. The film is seeking a Chinese or Mixed-Race Chinese boy, ages 15 – 17, who speaks fluent English and potentially is bilingual in Mandarin.

Sony announced a new Karate Kid movie in 2022. Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz said the show’s creators are not involved and it is a separate entity from the show.

Cobra Kai has operated under the assumption that the remake took place in a different universe. A Karate Kid 2 was in the works after the success of the 2010 film, but Smith is now 25.

It is fitting that Chan and Macchio mention finding “the next karate kid” as there was a fourth movie starring Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi called The Next Karate Kid. That film starred Hilary Swank as a troubled teen Miyagi trains in Karate.