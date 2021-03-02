Reese’s to roll out peanut butter cups without chocolate in April

March 2 (UPI) — Reese’s will rollout peanut butter cups without chocolate in April, The Hershey Company said.

The chocolate shell of the Reese’s peanut butter cup will be replaced “for the first time ever, in its more than 90-year history,” with “100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell,” the company’s statement said.

The new line called Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will roll out in April at retailers nationwide in standard, king size and miniature forms, for a limited time.

The Hershey Company made the announcement on National Peanut Butter Lovers Day.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might comes as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” Reese’s Brand Manager Margo McIlvaine said in a statement. “The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese’s Cup is real — but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that’s every peanut butter lover’s dream.”

Reese’s released limited runs of Peanut Butter Lovers cups in 2019 and 2020 that included some chocolate.