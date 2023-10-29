Reports: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 after apparent drowning

Oct. 28 (UPI) — “Friends,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and “The Odd Couple” star Matthew Perry died Saturday afternoon at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ reported that the actor — who struggled for years with substance abuse issues — was found dead in the jacuzzi of a home in Pacific Palisades, California, but no drugs were found at the scene.

The Los Angeles Times said there was no sign of foul play.

Access Hollywood and People.com reached out to Perry’s publicist for comment, but did not immediately get a response.

The actor’s other credits include “Boys Will Be Boys,” “Growing Pains,” “Silver Spoons,” “Charles in Charge,” “Sydney,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Home Free,” “Ally McBeal,” “The West Wing” and “Scrubs.”