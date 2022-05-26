Reports: Actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Actor Ray Liotta, known for intense portrayals and more than 125 roles in films including “Goodfellas,” “Narc” and “Field of Dreams,” has died at age 67, according to multiple media reports.

Deadline reports that Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic to film “Dangerous Waters.” Multiple outlets quoted Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, as confirming the news of her client’s death.

Liotta, whose first credits were for “Another World” (1978-1981), was known for his tough guy roles and his piercing blue eyes and craggy complexion.

Besides playing the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams” and Henry Hill in “Goodfellas,” Liotta played Tommy Vercetti in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.”

After his breakthrough role, playing Shoeless Joe, Liotta was chosen by Martin Scorsese to star in “Goodfellas,” which proved to be the first of many tough guy and mobster roles.

The Wikipedia page shares a story told on a episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” during which “Liotta revealed that Nancy and Tina Sinatra, daughters of Frank Sinatra, once sent Liotta a horse’s head in the mail. The joke was in response to Liotta passing on playing their late father in a miniseries they were working on, only to have Liotta play him in the HBO television film “The Rat Pack.”

Liotta most recently starred in “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” and in “Marriage Story.” His next project to debut will be “Cocaine Bear” from director Elizabeth Banks.

The New Jersey native leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta, and a fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.