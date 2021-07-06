Reports: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

July 5 (UPI) — Music superstars and “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have exchanged wedding vows at their Oklahoma home, multiple media reports said.

People.com and UsMagazine.com said Monday they confirmed Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, tied the knot Saturday, about eight months after they announced their engagement.

The New York Post published photos Sunday of dressed-up guests arriving at the small ceremony at a chapel that the couple, who have been together since 2015, had built on their estate.

Stefani confirmed last month that her family had thrown her a bridal shower.

Shelton was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert from 2011-15.

Stefani filed for divorce from musician Gavin Rossdale, her husband of 14 years, in 2015.

She and Rossdale are the parents of sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.