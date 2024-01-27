Reports: Jay Leno files for conservatorship for ailing wife Mavis

Jan. 27 (UPI) — Comedian Jay Leno has filed for conservatorship of his wife Mavis, who reportedly is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

TMZ cited an unnamed source as saying 77-year-old Mavis is unable to fully take care of herself and her diagnosis is the basis for Leno’s conservatorship request Friday.

The New York Post reported that a hearing regarding the conservatorship is scheduled for April 9.

The couple met in the 1970s and married in 1980. They do not have any children.

Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2014, with a brief break from 2009 to 2010 when Conan O’Brien took over. Leno headlined Jay Leno’s Garage from 2014 to 2022.

In 2022, Leno, who collects and restores cars as a hobby, suffered significant burns to his face, chest and hands in a gasoline fire at his garage.

The comedian was released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after undergoing 10 days of burn treatment and quickly resumed touring his standup comedy act.