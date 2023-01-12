Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lisa Marie Presley has been transported to a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest Thursday morning, multiple news agencies are reporting.

TMZ reports that Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of actress Priscilla Presley and late singer Elvis Presley, was treated by paramedics at the scene and regained her pulse before she was transported.

“It’s unclear what her condition is at this point, but we know she’s getting treatment in a hospital,” TMZ wrote.

Lisa Marie and mother Priscilla were at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, The Daily Mail reports.

“She and her mother were there to see Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll, and her father, in the film ‘Elvis,'” the report says.

TMZ says Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffered a “full arrest” and was given epinephrine, according to the site’s sources.

Other media outlets reporting the cardiac arrest include Entertainment Tonight, People and The Hollywood Reporter.

Presley’s family hasn’t publicly commented.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.