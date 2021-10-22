Reports: Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on film set kills cinematographer, injures director

SANTA FE, New Mexico, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza when he fired a prop gun on a film set, Variety has reported.

The accident happened on the set of “Rust,” an independent feature film shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a location south of Santa Fe, the report says.

Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, in Albuquerque, where she died, the report says. Souza, 48, was taken to a hospital in Santa Fe, where he is receiving emergency treatment.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the ranch set of “Rust,” after a 911 call came into dispatch. The SFSO statement was reprinted by Deadline:

“Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western ‘Rust,’ October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.

“Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

“This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

Filming on the project has been suspended during the investigation, the Deadline story says.

Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the Sheriff’s office and by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Baldwin plays Harland Rust in the film, and also serves as a co-producer.